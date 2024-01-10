Amazon's 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K Max Is Just $45 Right Now

Sure there are tons of smart TVs on the market, but sometimes you need something like a streaming stick. That could be because your TV is old, or the software running on your newer model just isn't very good. Right now you can grab one of our the best available at a 25% discount.

Amazon's new 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the fastest streaming device on the market, and it's currently $15 off, which drops the price to just $45. But with no indication of when this deal is going to end, it's worth considering placing an order now before it's too late.

With a quad-core processor, 2GB of memory and Wi-FI 6E support, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max boasts blazing-fast speeds and can load apps, shows and movies almost instantly. It also has 16GB of built-in storage so you can download all your favorite streaming apps, as well as movies, shows, games and more. Plus, it supports 4K Ultra HD content, as well as HDR 10 Plus, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to help all your content look and sound its best. And with the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, you can browse apps, adjust the volume, turn on your TV and much more totally hands-free. There's also an Ambient Experience mode that transforms your TV into a digital art gallery, with a selection of over 2,000 paintings and photographs to display when it's not in use.

Not sure that this streaming stick is for you? Amazon has a number of other Fire TV streaming options available at a discounted price, too, including its HD streaming stick and Alexa-enabled Fire TV Cube.

Buying a new streaming stick is definitely cheaper than buying a whole new TV, but you could definitely go that route -- just check out our collection of the best TV deals before you place your order.