Amazon's 2023 Echo Buds Are Back Down to Their All Time Low Price

Although we're still a little far away from Amazon's famous Prime Day sale event, these midrange Amazon earbuds are at an all time low price now. Amazon has dropped the price of the 2023 Echo Buds down to just $35. These are easily some of the best budget earbuds on the market and now you get them for even less than usual.

These third-gen Echo Buds have a lot to offer for this price. They're equipped with 12mm drivers for crisp, balanced audio, and support Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless connectivity with up to two devices at a time. They also have two internal microphones with voice detection for clear audio on voice calls and hands-free access to Amazon Alexa, so you can make calls, set reminders and more using just the sound of your voice. Plus, they allow you to customize the tap controls so you can skip songs, adjust volume and more on the fly. They boast a total battery life of up to 20 hours with the charging case, and just 15 minutes of charging gives you 2 hours of listening time.

And if you want active noise cancellation, you can pick up the second-gen Echo Buds, which are currently $55 off for Prime members. Or grab them with a wired charging case for $45, which is a whopping 65% off. Of course, you can get the wireless charging case for only $55, a 61% savings, which may be the most convenient option. But if you're in the market for a different pair, you can check out our full roundup of all the best headphone and earbuds deals for even more bargains.