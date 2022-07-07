Amazon Teases Even More Prime Day Deals Ahead of Next Week's Sale

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

With just a few days left before Prime Day deals officially kick off, Amazon is giving us a glimpse at some more of the deals we can expect to see from July 12. The sale promises "lowest ever prices" across a range of product categories, meaning you can save on everything from tech and smart home gear to fitness, fashion, toys and more. With up to 79% off Fire TVs, as much as 50% off beauty products and 30% off select pet supplies, there's going to be something for everyone.

Alongside the many early Prime Day deals already available, here's a closer look from Amazon at some of the deals slated for next week's event.

Upcoming Prime Day deals

Save up to 50% on select headphones from Beats, Sony and JBL. Save 30% on e-bikes, Segways and scooters.



Save up to 50% on select products from Boscia, Oribe, and Sunday Riley. Save 30% on Drybar and Kora Organics by Miranda Kerr. Save up to 20% on Goop, NYX, Sun Bum and Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kits.



Save up to 40% on select styles from Levi's and baby apparel from Burt's Bees and HonestBaby. Save up to 30% on styles from Amazon Essentials, Champion, Ray-Ban and Oakley. Save up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop, including APL, English Factory and Free People.



Save up to 50% on select products from Keurig. Save up to 45% on SharkNinja and Casper. Save up to 40% on iRobot Roomba and products from SodaStream. Save up to 30% on Vitamix blenders, up to 25% on Momofuku products and 20% on Caraway cookware and bakeware.



Save up to 30% on pet essentials from Amazon brands, including Amazon Basics, Kitzy, Wag and Wonder Bound.



Save up to 50% on Garmin wearables and navigation. Save 30% on NordicTrack T 6.5 S and Si Treadmills. And save 25% on select Columbia Sportswear apparel, outerwear and footwear.



Save 40% on select American Girl dolls. Save up to 30% on select toys from Fisher-Price and Mattel, including Barbie and Hot Wheels. Additionally, save up to 30% on select Lego sets and Magna-Tiles, plus select dolls and playsets from L.O.L. Surprise! and Rainbow High.



Save up to 45% on dorm room essentials. Save 30% on select backpacks from Kipling, Kenneth Cole and Travelon. Save 30% on school supplies from Elmer's, Sharpie and Pilot. And save 25% on select Climate Pledge Friendly laptops, monitors and desktops from HP, Dell and Microsoft.



As you can see, there are plenty of deals on the horizon across every product category so make sure you are prepared for Prime Day and be sure to sign up for CNET deal alerts so we can bring the very best deals directly to you.