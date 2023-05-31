Amazon Takes $249 Off Apple's Stunning Studio Display 5K Monitor

Apple devices have long been a favorite of creatives, and if you're looking to make the most of your MacBook or iPad, then you may want to get your hands on the stunning Apple Studio Display. It's a cutting-edge 5K monitor designed to work seamlessly with select Apple devices, and right now, you've got a rare chance to snag it on sale. Amazon is offering $249 off the entry-level model with standard glass and a tilt-adjustable stand, which drops the price down to $1,350. You can also save $99 on the model with nano-texture glass, dropping it down to $1,800. There's no set expiration for these deals, but discounts on Apple devices rarely last for long. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Apple Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina screen, an A13 chip, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with Center Stage and a high-fidelity, six-speaker sound system. The three-mic array makes for clear audio on calls and voice recordings. More than 14 million pixels and 1 billion colors at 600 nits of brightness make for a phenomenal display. And an antireflective coating also ensures better readability, while the nano-texture glass option further minimizes glare.

You can use your Studio Display with Mac notebooks and desktops, such as the MacBook Pro or Mac Mini, as well select iPad Pro and iPad Air models. It has one Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port with 96-watt charging capability to connect to the device driving the display, plus three standard USB-C ports for hooking up other peripherals.

It's important to note that this monitor doesn't play nicely with Windows computers -- but if you're already an avid Mac or iPad user, these deals at Amazon can help you score a solid monitor for less than you'd pay at the Apple Store.