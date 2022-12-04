Amazon Subscribe and Save Is a Feature That Makes Saving Money Easy

For many of us, using Amazon to buy what we want has become second nature. I have no doubt that as a Prime member you have dozens of products ranging from groceries to electronics in your order history. But there's nothing worse than running out of essentials like toilet paper or snacks just when you need them.

What if I told you that you could still get everything you need for your home each month while also saving money? With Amazon's subscription and save service, you can stock up on all your necessities without breaking the bank.



Since gift giving is quickly approaching, if you want to save even more money, be sure to check out our other Amazon tips including a coupon guide, methods to saving money without a Prime subscription and sending a gift discreetly.

Setting up Amazon subscribe and save

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, follow these steps:

1. Find the item you're shopping for and navigate to the section on the webpage that has two buttons: add to cart and buy now

2. Bypass both options and scroll down to see subscribe & save as another option

3. Choose this option, decide the quantity, the delivery recurrence (from two weeks to six months) and hit the set up now button

How does Amazon's subscribe and save work?

When you're shopping for an item you'd like to be shipped on a regular basis, you'll notice an option to save anywhere from 5 to 10%. The initial number will depend on the product, but that number is your default. However, you can also save up to 15% percent when you use subscribe and save in bulk. Once you meet the five-item minimum for automatic delivery (to one address), you'll get 15% automatically.

If you ever find yourself in a situation where you'd rather skip an automatic delivery, rest assured that you can do just that. Before Amazon ships anything to you, it'll send a reminder of the products being prepared for delivery. You'll then have the option to skip shipment for the deadline.

Your subscription may change over time. The price, taxes, availability and more can be modified on Amazon's end. If Amazon finds that a specific item is no longer sold, for example, you'll receive a similar item to fulfill your subscription order.

Can I modify the subscription?

You may wonder if you can modify your subscription, and you can absolutely do that. What you'll want to keep in mind is that if you're changing the quantity of your shipment, if it falls below the five item minimum, you'll lose out on the automatic 15% savings and revert back to the original discount.

To modify your Amazon subscribe & save subscription:

1. Head to your Amazon account

2. Under subscriptions choose the item or items you're modifying

3. Select your option to change the delivery schedule or quantity

4. Confirm your selection

When you follow all these steps the change will go into effect the next delivery date. What if you want to skip a delivery?

1. Go to your account and subscriptions

2. Highlight the item you want to change and click skip next delivery

How easy is it to cancel my Amazon subscribe and save order?

Canceling your subscribe and save account is as simple as it is to sign up. Amazon makes it easy to end your subscription. Once you make it to your account and subscriptions tab, you can click on the product on your computer, and on mobile you'll want to click edit. Then you'll choose to cancel your subscription, select the reason and confirm your cancellation.

That said, if you cancel your subscription and decide to reactivate it, the discount you once had might not be the same in future as prices fluctuate. And all new discounts of an item will be applied to your next shipments.

Now that you've learned everything you need to know about subscribe and save, if you want to save more money at retailers such as Wayfair, here are three tips to help shop smarter and tips to find the best products at StockX.