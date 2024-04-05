Amazon Stanley Cup Savings Score You 22% Off the Viral Sensation -- for Now

Stanley cups are all the rage these days, but they tend to cost a pretty penny. Right now, however, you can nab the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState stainless steel tumbler in a lovely shade of ash for just $35. That's a 22% savings on its usual price. With how hot these cups are, we don't anticipate this deal will last for long, so buy soon if you're interested to avoid disappointment.

With double wall vacuum insulation, you'll be able to keep your drinks either cold or hot for hours, perfect for when you're heading to the office or otherwise on the go. The lid has three positions: a straw opening, a drink opening and a full-cover top, meaning your tumbler is as versatile as your adventures call for. It should also fit in all standard cupholders and it's dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Plus, this tumbler is made from recycled stainless steel and, because you can ditch the waste of plastic bottles, this is a sustainable splurge you can feel good about.

