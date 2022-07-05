Amazon's Discounted Smart Thermostat Is the Prime Day Deal That Keeps on Giving

Upgrading your existing thermostat to a smart thermostat is an easy way to save money on your energy bills each month. Amazon's Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home remotely, running the system when you're on the way home so that it's comfortable when you arrive and limiting its use while you're gone. Plus, the convenience of adjusting the temp without ever getting out of bed is unparalleled on chilly (or sweaty) nights. Amazon has matched its all-time lowest price for this thermostat with this latest sale, bringing the cost of the . Normally it sells for $60, making this limited-time deal a 20% savings.

In her Amazon Smart Thermostat review, CNET's Megan Wollerton said that it "offers the absolute best value of any smart thermostat out there today" -- and that was at full price. At 20% off, that's an even better value. The Smart Thermostat earned a CNET Editors' Choice Award, which is only given to products that deliver the absolute best value for most consumers.

There are two versions of the Smart Thermostat, one that comes with a C-Wire and one that works without one. The lower pricing of today's deal is only available for the one that does not include a C-Wire adapter. You'll want to use the on-page compatibility checker to see which of the two versions will work with your existing HVAC system.

With the summer heat creeping in across the country, there's really no better time than right now to invest in a smarter way to keep yourself cool over the next few months.

