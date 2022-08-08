Amazon's Cost-Cutting Smart Thermostat Is 36% Off in Used Condition

Upgrading your existing thermostat to a smart thermostat is an easy way to save money on your energy bills each month. Amazon's Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home remotely, running the system when you're on the way home so that it's comfortable when you arrive and limiting its use while you're gone. Plus, the convenience of adjusting the temp without ever getting out of bed is unparalleled on chilly (or sweaty) nights. And right now, Woot has a selection of used models on sale for just $38, a discount of $22 compared to what it costs new. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until supplies run out.

These discounted models may be used, but according to Woot, all items have been thourougly inspected by Amazon and ensured to be in working condition -- though there may be some blemishes or cosmetic damage. They're also backed by Woot's 90-day limited warranty, so you can buy with confidence knowing it can be returned or replaced if there are any issues.

In her Amazon Smart Thermostat review, CNET's Megan Wollerton said that it "offers the absolute best value of any smart thermostat out there today" -- and that was at full price. At 36% off, that's an even better value. The Smart Thermostat earned a CNET Editors' Choice Award, which is only given to products that deliver the absolute best value for most consumers.

There are two versions of the Smart Thermostat, one that comes with a C-Wire and one that works without one. The used models that Woot has in stock do not include the C-Wire adapter. You can use the on-page compatibility checker at Amazon to see whether this version will work with your existing HVAC system.

With the summer heat hitting its peaks across the country, there's really no better time than right now to invest in a smarter way to keep yourself cool.

