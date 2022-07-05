Amazon Smart Plug Falls to Just $13 as an Early Prime Day Deal

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Want to automate your home without having to buy all new smart home devices? Try out the Amazon smart plug, a simple solution to turning lights, fans and appliances on or off automatically or remotely. You can pair the smart plug with Alexa to add voice control. Just say "Alexa, turn on the fan" and it will be done. Same thing goes for coffee makers, electric kettles, humidifiers, lamps and holiday lighting. While smart plugs are usually $25 each, with free Prime shipping. This deal is a part of and only lasts for the next eight days.

The smart plugs can be controlled by the Alexa app and you can create routines with a simple request. For example, you can ask Alexa to start your morning routine and it will turn on lights and your coffee maker at the same time. You can set up "away lighting" to make it look like you're home when you're away, so there's no need for fancy Home Alone tricks to guard your house during the holidays.

It has an on/off button, an LED light, and can fit into any traditional three-prong socket. It also comes with a one-year limited warranty. A couple things to note: The plug has to be connected to a 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi network to work, and it's not weatherproof so it can only be used indoors.

As we get closer to the official Amazon Prime Day start, we will likely see more deals on Amazon's own hardware, so be sure to stay tuned for the deals as they become available.