Amazon Slashes Its Price on the Roomba i4 Evo by Over $150

Effective robot vacuums aren't just for those with serious cash to burn any more. These days, there are plenty of more budget-friendly models out there that don't cost much more than a traditional vacuum cleaner -- especially when you can find one on sale. Right now, Amazon is offering a whopping $155 off the Roomba i4 Evo, which drops the price down to just $210. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Roomba makes some of the best robot vacuums on the market, claiming multiple spots on our list of the best models of 2023. And right now, you can snag one for 42% off the usual price. The i4 Evo is a midrange model, and boasts powerful cleaning capabilities and plenty of advanced features. It's equipped with multi-surface rubber brushes that are great for dirt, dust and pet hair on both carpet and hardwood floors, as well as an edge-sweeping brush to clear out corners and other hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. It cleans in straight lines for maximum efficiency, and will even generate a map of your home over time so you can schedule it room-by-room. It can run for about 75 minutes on a single charge, and it will automatically return to its base station when the battery is low.

