Amazon Slashes Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Prices as Apple Watch Series 8 Launch Looms

With the annual Apple September event rumored to be as little as two weeks away, we likely don't have too long to wait until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 8. With that device just over the horizon, Amazon is clearing house on existing Apple Watch stock by offering some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen to date on the current generation Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. Prices have been cut there by as much as $109, taking the Apple Watch SE and the Series 7 . The discounts apply to various styles and sizes so be sure to click through the options to find your preferred configuration.

Take charge of your well-being and your day with Apple Watch Series 7. With premium features like a 20% bigger screen than previous models and an always-on Retina Display, the latest Apple Watch is more durable while still providing the same health and fitness data you've come to trust. Track your exercise, blood oxygen levels, sleep and much more. You can even take an ECG to check your heart rhythm. Plus, you can sync music and get calls and texts right to your wrist to stay productive and connected when you're out and about.

Larger buttons in apps and a new QWERTY keyboard make the Series 7 easier to use than its predecessors. The battery lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge, and it also features 33% faster charging so you can top off and get back to what matters without missing a beat.

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's midrange smartwatch, offering just the essential activity-tracking and notification features while eschewing the bells and whistles of the top-of-the-line Series 7. It's still a huge leap over the entry-level Apple Watch Series 3 -- a device that won't get the next WatchOS 9 software update this fall -- thanks to its larger screen, more modern processor and improved array of sensors.