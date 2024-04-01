Amazon Slashed Google's Pixel Phone Prices by Up to 29% for a Limited Time Only

Google's Pixel line of phones comprises some of the best Android phones around today -- they're great options if you want something close to the Apple experience without the Apple walled garden that comes with it. Right now, Amazon's offering a number of discounts across the entire Pixel lineup, with savings of up to 29% off regular prices. Models on sale include the budget Pixel 7A, the midrange Pixel 8 and the high-end flagship model, the Pixel 8 Pro -- something for everyone's needs and budgets. But as is so often the case, we don't know how long these limited-time deals are going to stick around, so keep that in mind when planning your purchase.

The best phone for a lot of people will be the midrange option. The Pixel 8 is discounted right now, with a massive $200 off. That means you'll pay just $499 rather than $699. The deal is now its best ever discount, making it one not to be ignored. And at the top of the range, we have the biggest of the bunch, the Pixel 8 Pro, with its own $200 discount. There are multiple storage configurations on offer, but the cheapest is now just $749 instead of the normal $999. That's an impressive model, sharing the same Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8 but adding a new, larger display that runs to 6.7 inches. Other big features include the screen's 120Hz variable refresh rate for ultra smooth motion, and no fewer than four pro-level cameras.

However, if you're searching for the cheapest of the phones on offer, you may want to grab the Pixel 7A, which costs just $374 (a $125 savings) if you order today. That's a great price, and matches the lowest price we've seen for a phone that has many of the Pixel mainstay features without any of the high prices you'd pay for the Pixel 8 lineup.

