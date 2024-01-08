Amazon Sale Knocks Up to 40% Off Blink Security Cameras and Doorbells

Shoring up your home security is important, but it can get quite expensive to kit out your home, especially if you go for premium brands like Ring or Arlo. Fortunately, Amazon's budget-friendly Blink brand has a lot of the same features as some of the more premium offerings at a much more palatable price, and right now a variety of Blink cameras are up to 40% off. The sale features indoor, outdoor and doorbell cameras, so it's well worth checking out. That's especially true if you want to outfit your whole home with cameras since there are some excellent bundles in the sale.

If you want something like the Ring Video Doorbell for less, you can opt for the Blink Video Doorbell and get one for just $36 in this sale. The Blink Doorbell runs on batteries and has a relatively easy setup that doesn't require you to run cables. It has a 1080p resolution, motion detection and can store content locally, assuming you have the Sync Module 2, which is going for $35 on Amazon. It's also available bundled with two fourth-gen Blink Outdoor cameras for $156 instead of $260.

If you're looking for additional coverage outside your home, you can't go wrong with the third-generation Blink Floodlight camera. It has a 1080p camera with a relatively clear picture, two-way audio so that you can have a conversation, and the floodlights can hit 700 lumens, which should be more than enough to light up the average yard. Best of all, it's wireless and runs on four D-cell batteries, so you don't have to worry about running a power or Ethernet line. Unfortunately, it's only discounted in a bundle with the Video Doorbell, but if you're buying a new setup from scratch, you can grab the set now off Amazon for the discounted price of $136 instead of $160.

Be sure to check out the entire sale for more discounts and bundles to suit your home's needs. And if Blink's offerings don't work for you, our smart home deals roundup has got you covered with alternative picks.