Amazon PS5 Deal Saves You $50 on Sony's Latest Console

It's that time of tear and the Sony Days of Play deals are starting to flow. There are deals to be had across a range of different products including new PS5 consoles. If you're yet to enter the next generation of gaming, now is an excellent time to do just that with both Amazon and Best Buy offering $50 off Sony's newest console.

These PlayStation deals are available on both the digital edition PS5 as well as the one that comes with a disc drive for those who prefer to go the physical game route rather than download them via PSN. The digital edition can be had for $399 at Amazon while Best Buy's matching the same $50 saving with a $400 price. The disc-free version is the cheapest option but again, you'll be limited to downloading your games rather than sliding a disc in. That means the days of trading in your old games are gone. It does mean that you won't have to find a game every time you want to play it though, and we all know the game you want is never in the right box anyway.

Still prefer your games on plastic platters? Amazon will sell the PS5 with a disc drive for $449, while Best Buy is offering the same console for an extra dollar at $450.

Both of these consoles are the newest slim iterations which means they're thinner and smaller than the previous models. They both come with 1TB of storage with support for 4K, 120Hz and HDR gaming. Buyers will also get the Astro's Playroom game included to get the ball rolling, too.

Now that you have your new console, why not treat yourself to a bargain PSVR 2 headset to go with it?