Amazon Prime Day: The Best Board Game Deals You Can't Afford to Miss

We often forget that Prime Day is more than sales on Amazon products. There are always a lot of great bargains for under $25 including essential items like toilet rolls, board games and smart lights.



Maybe board games aren't essential items, but for a lot of us they make the world a better place. Prime Day is the perfect time to make your happy place a little more full. Both Amazon and Target have sales going on over the next few days and there are plenty of board game deals to snap up if you are quick.

Amazon Deals

Iello If you have a young family, King of Tokyo is an excellent infection vector. You get to play as different giant Kaiju that is out to destroy Tokyo and you must fight each other for supremacy.



It's a simple dice-rolling game where you "spend dice" to buy cards and use those cards to power up your Kaiju. It's fast and more importantly, it is engaging enough for young kids.

Asmodee Splendor is what I like to call an "amuse-bouche." It's one of the games I start a night of gaming with. It's easy to grasp, and leaves your thoughts clear to catch up with your friends before you get into the complex strategy games.



That's not to say that Splendor doesn't have its own tactics, it does. The game is just light and fun.

Other Amazon board game deals

: $18 (save 30%)

: $53 (save 41%)

$24 (save $16)

: $9 (save 36%)

: $7.50 (save 21%)

$14 (save 30%)

: $21.50 (save 46%)

: $19 (save 25%)

Target board game deals

Z-Man Games Now, this may be a little too on the nose right now but as a game Pandemic is an excellent cooperative affair for the whole family. The real thing is quite terrible but the game is a lot of fun without the need to buy a mask!

Play-Doh The Grape escape brings back so many fond memories for me and my kids. While this isn't the exact game we played 20 years ago, it's still the same premise. You have to get your little Play-Doh grapes across the board without them getting squished, rolled or chopped with a cleaver. It's a brilliant game for kids five and older.

Other Target board game deals

: $10 (save 50%)

: $28 (save 37%)

$20 (save 20%)

$14 (save 30%)

$27 (save 23%)

: $14 (save 30%)

: $14 (save 50%)

: $7.50 (save 50%)

My family and I play board games almost every night and we have far too many for our own good. Every Prime Day we always end up buying more though, so the list continues to grow! We hope you enjoy some of the games mentioned here as much as we do.