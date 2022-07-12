Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal: Buy Select Nintendo Games and Get A Free 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Membership

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Too hot to play outside? Keep your kids occupied indoors this summer with these family-friendly games for the Switch. Nintendo is offering a free online Switch membership with the purchase of select games. You can receive a digital copy or have it shipped to you. Amazon will send you a code to activate your membership.

The Nintendo Switch Online membership has some great perks. You can play online and use cloud saves. Nintendo also offers free retro games with the membership. Which include NES and SNES console games— classic Donkey Kong, Super Mario, and Legend of Zelda, to name a few.

There are some great games available with this deal. a cozy crafting and social simulation game, is on offer. Its relaxing music, beautiful scenery and quirky characters will keep you playing for hours. If you wanted to play with the whole family, is a great choice. It's a fun, fast-paced digital board game, featuring wild mini-games and the Mario Brothers crew. You'll be sure to have lots of laughs with this one.