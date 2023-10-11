Amazon Prime Day Deal: This $25 Magsafe Wallet Doubles as an iPhone Stand

I'm always on the lookout for travel accessories, because, well, I travel quite a bit. I work from home, so I take my work with me every now and then, carrying my phones, laptop, tablet and headphones. And because of all my gadgets, I also need accessories to make my journey easier. I've got a water-resistant backpack with several pockets to fit all my tech, a few power banks to keep everything charged and, of course, cables, cables and more cables.

My most recent addition though, which is currently on sale for Amazon's October Prime Day event, has been a game-changer.

The ESR magnetic wallet is a slim MagSafe-compatible wallet that you can attach to the back of your iPhone, allowing you to carry up to three individual cards, like your driver's license, ID and debit or credit card. I don't always like to have my full-sized wallet when I travel -- it's got a lot going on, and I don't always need access to all my cards, receipts, coupons and spare change.

Instead, I pull out a couple of my more important cards from my full-sized wallet, place them into my magnetic wallet and then attach it to the back of my iPhone 15 Pro Max (it works with the iPhone 12 and later).

There are three separate card slots to choose from. Amazon

It's not just a wallet, though. The ESR magnetic wallet also works as a stand for your iPhone. If you unlatch the top half of the wallet, you can create a kickstand to prop up your phone and read the news, watch videos and scroll through social media. You can rotate the magnetic wallet to place your phone horizontally, which is great if you want to watch a movie on a flight or hop on a Zoom call in a coffee shop.

The wallet opens up to 160 degrees for various viewing positions. Amazon

The ESR magnetic wallet also comes in a $46 version that features Find My functionality, so that you can see where it is in real-time in case you lose your wallet, phone or both.