Amazon Prime Day 2022 Brings Rare Chance to Save on an Xbox Series S Bundle

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Trying to find one of the newest Xbox has been a struggle lately. While there were a few deals for them earlier in the year, they seem to have disappeared recently, but Amazon Prime Day changes that. Right now, Amazon is bundling an Xbox Series S console with a few different SteelSeries gaming headsets and offering a nice discount on the packages. Prices start at , which means you can save $65 on the Prime Day deal.

If you don't want a wired headset, don't worry. There are two other bundles available here as well. The second one, which is priced at in your choice of black or white. Finally, for the wireless crowd, Amazon has the , which is an $80 savings compared to buying them separately.

These are all Lightning deals, which means that while they're scheduled to run for the day, they'll only last while inventory remains available. If you've been trying to get an Xbox Series X and struggling, you may want to consider opting for the Xbox Series S instead. During our full review of the console, CNET's Dan Ackerman said: "If you have a smaller TV or a non-4K TV, I don't think you'd ever notice the difference. The most I got out of it was a slightly softer look to games like Gears 5 on my 4K TV when flipping back and forth between the Series S and Series X." when comparing some of the differences between the two consoles.

If you're interested in one of these, you'll want to act sooner than later, as we have no idea when the inventory will sell out and these deals will be gone.