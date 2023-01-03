CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Amazon 65-Inch QLED Fire TV Is Back Down to Its All-Time Low at $250 Off

This is Amazon's most advanced TV to date, and right now you can pick it up with over 30% off.
Amazon Omni Series QLED Fire TV against a yellow background.
Considering Amazon's growing selection of streaming devices and original shows and movies, it was only a matter of time before it started making its own TVs. The online retailer released its first smart TVs last year and just recently released its latest model -- the new Omni QLED series TV. And right now you have a chance to pick it up on sale at its best-ever price. You can save $250 on the 65-inch model, dropping the price down to just $550. There's no clear-cut expiration date on this deal, but considering this is Amazon's latest model and this is a match for its Black Friday low, we don't expect it to last long. We'd recommend getting your order in soon if you're hoping to grab one at this price. 

This Fire TV has a stunning 4K UHD quantum dot display, and boasts the best resolution of any Amazon TV to date. It also supports Dolby Vision IQ, as well as HDR10 Plus Adaptive, HDR10 and HLG for vibrant colors and deep, rich blacks. And the picture isn't the only thing that's been upgraded on this new model. It now has adaptive brightness, which uses a built-in sensor to automatically optimize the brightness based on the lighting in the room for the best viewing experience. 

It also has a new "ambient experience" mode, which converts the TV into a digital picture frame and bulletin board you can customize with personal photos, convenient Alexa widgets and a selection of free artwork. And like the original Omni TV, it has a built-in microphone so you can control your TV completely hands-free. You can pair it with Echo speakers for immersive sound as well. 