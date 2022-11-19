Amazon Music Unlimited: 3 Months Free With This Early Black Friday Deal

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Black Friday deals have been flooding in from hundreds of retailers, including Amazon. From discounts on popular brands to price cuts on Amazon's own devices, there are plenty of offers worth checking out -- including bargains on Amazon services. If you haven't tried Amazon Music Unlimited, which made our list of favorite music streaming services, now is a great time to take advantage of trial offer.

It's easier than ever to stream music, podcasts and more right to your devices, wherever you may be. But as more platforms arise, it can be hard to choose, especially when you're shelling out your hard-earned money. Getting to try different services can help you find the right fit for you, and now through Jan. 10, Amazon is offering new subscribers a chance to for three full months -- absolutely free.

While Amazon Music Unlimited doesn't have the subscriber numbers that Spotify currently does, it's still a great streaming option for the average listener, with more features being added all the time. When you sign up for an account, you'll get access to all kinds of exclusive content and perks, including a listening library of over 100 million songs, HD Audio on selected tracks and a wealth of podcasts to choose from, ensuring that you'll never have a boring commute again.

After your three-month free trial of the streaming service, your subscription will automatically renew. It's $10 a month (or $9 for Prime members) for Amazon Music Unlimited, unless you terminate the service. (You can cancel anytime by visiting your .) There's also a free tier, but you'll only have access to select ad-supported playlists and stations -- so it's worth taking advantage of this deal for the exclusive content alone.