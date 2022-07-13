Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 Months Free With This Prime Day 2022 Deal

As Amazon Prime Day winds down for 2022, tons of discounts remain on Amazon's own devices and services, including Amazon Music Unlimited, which made our list of favorite music streaming services.

It's easier than ever to stream music, podcasts and more right to your devices, wherever you may be. But as more platforms arise, it can be hard to choose, especially when you're shelling out your hard-earned money. Getting to try out different services can help you find the right fit for you, and right now as part of its Prime Day 2022 deals, Amazon is offering new subscribers a chance to for four full months -- absolutely free.

While Amazon Music Unlimited doesn't have the subscriber numbers that Spotify currently does, it's still a great streaming option for the average listener, with more features being added all the time. When you sign up for an account, you'll get access to all kinds of exclusive content and perks, including a listening library of over 75 million songs, HD Audio on selected tracks, a wealth of podcasts to choose from and more, ensuring you'll never have a boring commute again.

After your four-month free trial of the streaming service, your subscription will automatically renew. It's $10 a month (or $9 for Prime members) for Amazon Music Unlimited, unless you terminate service. But you can cancel anytime by visiting your . There's also a free tier available, but you'll only have access to select ad-supported playlists and stations, so it's worth taking advantage of this deal for the exclusive content alone.