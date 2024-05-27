Prime Picks: Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals We've Curated
We found some of the best Memorial Day deals on Amazon right now. Don't wait, stock up on everything you need today.
Although Amazon Prime Day is one of the most anticipated sales on Amazon each year, Amazon is still offering some impressive savings this Memorial Day. And there is no time like the present -- while some savings may extend beyond today, many of these deals won't last which is why we've curated a list to get you straight to the savings. We've combed through the home goods, kitchenware, tech and more to find the best deals. Whether you're looking to get a new home theater setup or stick to a budget with a buy under $25, these are the best Amazon Memorial Day discounts to take advantage of before they're gone. Amazon also offers a ton of perks for Prime members that will enhance your Memorial Day shopping experience, and savings.
Tons of goods are heavily discounted. Products include TVs, other tech gadgets, home and kitchen products and so much more. Grab what you need now. There's no saying when this sale will officially end, so stock up on savings now before the deal expires or the product sells out. Here's what we think is worth checking out.
Best overall Amazon Memorial Day deals
- Beats Solo4 headphones: $150 (save $50) -- over-ear headphones with 50 hours of battery life and exemplary sound, all for $150.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus unlocked: $920 (save $200) -- a decent discount on one of Samsung's latest phones; right now nearly all colors are in stock and on sale.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra unlocked $1,170 (save $250) -- if you want to upgrade to the S24 Ultra you can get an unlocked model in a variety of colors for a decent $250 discount.
- Amazon Fire TV stick 4K streaming device: $30 (save $20) -- get this Fire Stick in your hands for 40% less while you can and gain instant access to all your favorite streaming sites with easy voice command.
- HydroFlask 32-ounce stainless steel water bottle: $28 (save $17) -- stay hydrated and on-trend with this stainless steel water bottle that comes in 16 different colors.
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G93SC gaming monitor: $1,100 (save $500) -- it's not just a monitor, it's a 49-inch wide curved OLED gaming monitor designed to create a truly immersive gaming experience. And it's $500 less right now.
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Series DQHD 1000R curved gaming monitor: $800 (save $500) -- at a slightly lower price than the G93SC, you still get the immersive experience that is -- quite literally -- a game changer.
- Ninja Woodfire electric outdoor pizza oven: $300 (save $100) -- not only is this an easy-to-use, relatively portable outdoor pizza oven, you can also use it to smoke, roast, broil, bake and more.
Utopia Bedding queen sheet set: $16 (save $14) -- stock up on any of the 26 colors of this queen sheet set, which includes two pillowcases, and you'll never be caught without a clean set of sheets.
Memorial Day Amazon device deals
Amazon's Ring cameras are a popular choice among homeowners and even businesses. Right now, you can score them from anywhere from 19% to 44% off. A variety of options are available, from bundles to single cameras.
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $95 (save $45) -- for this price you get a 10.1-inch screen with 1080p resolution, 13-hour battery life and 32GB of storage.
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-series: $360 (save $160) -- ditch your cable package and use this smart TV to stream all of your favorite services. And get six months of MGM Plus for free.
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: $70 (save $40) -- easy-to-use parental controls, preloaded kids content in a tablet that resists spills and drops can't be beat.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device: $30 (save $20) -- at 40% less than the regular price, you almost can't afford not to upgrade to this Fire Stick, which gets you to all your favorite streaming services with a simple voice command.
- Amazon Echo Show 8: $95 (save $55) -- a smart home device with spacial audio and an 8-inch HD touchscreen gets you video calling and so much more for less than $100.
- Blink Outdoor 4 home security camera (2-pack): $100 (save $80) -- two wireless smart home security cameras with enhanced motion detection help you feel safer whether you're at home or away.
Amazon Memorial Day headphone deals
Some of our favorite wireless headphones and earbuds options are made by Sony. Tons of options, and right now, you can score many of them, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones and the Sony LinkBuds S, at a decent bargain.
- Apple AirPods Max: $450 (save $99)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with USB-C charging case: $190 (save $59)
- Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds: $150 (save $50)
- Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $89 (save $40)
- Shokz OpenRun Pro: $140 (save $40)
- JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $30)
- Boean Bluetooth headphones: $16 (save $13)
- Beats Solo 4: $150 (save $50)
- Beats Studio Pro: $250 (save $100)
Amazon Memorial Day TV deals
This 75-inch TV is part of Amazon's Omni series. It has 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus giving you a crisp, immersive picture. Alexa is built in, so you can have a hands-free experience.
- Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series 4K TV: $350 (save $200)
- Sony 75-inch X90L Series 4K TV: $1,498 (save $402)
- Sony 75-inch X80K Series 4K TV: $898 (save $302)
- Samsung 32-inch M70b 4K TV: $330 (save $70)
- Hisense 100-inch U76N 4K TV: $2,298 (save $2,702)
Amazon Memorial Day laptop and tablet deals
The ninth-gen iPad is still a solid tablet even though it's now been overshadowed by the newer 10th-gen model. It's an excellent size and offers amazing graphical performance with the A13 Bionic chip. Best of all, you can pick one up now at a discounted price.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $250 (save $80)
- Asus 2024 Vivobook Go 11.6-inch HD laptop: $172 (save $52)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet: $180 (save $50)
- Apple iPad Air (5th gen) tablet: $539 (save $60)
- HP Stream 14-inch laptop: $300 (save $100)
- Apple 2024 MacBook Air M3 13-inch laptop: $999 (save $100)
Amazon Memorial Day home deals
Tineco makes some of our favorite cordless vacuums, leading our cleaning performance tests. Many of the brand's models tackle multiple floor surfaces, including hardwood, tile and carpets, and they're known for being particularly good at picking up pet hair too. Now you can snag one for up to 50% off.
- Hathaspace smart air purifier: $200 (save $83)
- HiLife portable handheld steamer: $30 (save $10)
- Goal Zero portable power stations: Up to 48% off
- Dyson Vacuums and Purifiers: Up to 30% off
- Bissell Little Green multipurpose portable carpet cleaner: $99 (save $25)
- Shark NV360 Navigator upright vacuum: $160 (save $60)
- Best Choice premium metal raised garden bed: $90 (save $40)
Amazon Memorial Day kitchen deals
This Keurig coffee maker is perfect for that essential cup of joe in the morning. It's a single-cup coffee maker, so you won't be making coffee for a whole team when you're the only one drinking it. This is perfect for someone looking for something simple to get the job done. And now you can snag one for $20 off.
- Beelicious 8-in-1 vacuum food sealer: $80 (save $150 with $20 on-page coupon)
- Ninja NJ601AMZ professional blender: $80 (save $20)
- Traeger Grills pro 575 electric wood pellet grill and smoker: $600 (save $200)
- Contigo stainless steel insulated 2-pack travel mugs: $31 (save $14)
- Farberware countertop microwave, 1.1 cubic feet: $115 (save $35)
- Lodge seasoned cast iron 5-piece bundle: $100 (save $50)
What should I buy at Amazon on Memorial Day?
You can find tons of options on things you can buy during Amazon's Memorial Day sale. Discounts on products range from 20% to over 50% off. And you can find a wide variety of products in every category. This includes kitchen appliances, tablets, TVs and security cameras. Amazon's own products, like the Echo and Fire tablets, are deeply discounted as well. If nothing else, Memorial Day is a great opportunity to stock up on everyday essentials at Amazon, with plenty of Memorial Day deals under $25 available for those just wanting to pinch a few pennies.
How long is Amazon's Memorial Day sale?
Amazon has not specified when its Memorial Day sale will end, but most retailer sales tend to run through the holiday Monday and maybe a day or two after that if we're lucky. And as always, the sales are only valid until the product runs out, so it's wise grab what you need when you see it on sale instead of waiting until the last minute to shop.
What else is on sale for Memorial Day?
There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You can score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.
How we choose the best Memorial Day deals
Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters has spent years sorting through major sales and deals, helping readers understand which are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers, including Amazon.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.
- We look at price history to be sure prices aren't inflated to make a discount seem more substantial than it is.
- We choose products that we have tested or have top reviews because if an item breaks the first time you use it, the discount isn't worth it.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know up front so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.