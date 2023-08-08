Amazon Knocks Up to 59% Off Some of the PS5's Most Popular Games

Nearly three years after its release, we're finally starting to see some deals on Sony's popular PlayStation 5. And if you've finally got your hands on one of these next-gen consoles, you're probably eager to start enjoying some of its most popular titles. You'll get access to a huge library of older games with a PS Plus subscription, but if you want to try out some of the more recent titles, Amazon has some great deals available right now.

The online retailer is currently offering some great deals on some of the PS5's biggest games, with some discounted by more than 50%. With Spider-Man 2 releasing in just a few months, you may be looking to get caught up on the action-packed series. And right now you can grab the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- which also includes the original Spider-Man game from 2018 -- for just $39, which saves you $31 compared to the usual price. Or transport yourself to feudal Japan with the director's cut of Ghost of Tsushima. This cinematic open-world game features razor-sharp combat, and is on sale for just $30, which saves you $40 compared to the usual price. And those who enjoy a serious challenge can pick up the recent remaster of Demon's Souls -- the predecessor of FromSoftware's infamous Dark Souls series -- for $40 off, which drops the price down to just $30.

There are some other great games on sale at Amazon, and you can check out our full roundup of all the best PS5 deals for more bargains on hardware and accessories.