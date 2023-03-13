Roku's TV Lineup Reset Your Body Clock What Is Adjusted Gross Income? When to Weigh Yourself Galaxy S23: Worth the Upgrade? March Madness Best Way to Make Bacon iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra
Amazon Knocks Up to 48% Off Indoor and Outdoor Blink Security Cameras

Build a security system that's optimized for your home with discounted Blink security cameras, starting at just $35.
Blink security cameras against a yellow background.
Blink

A pricey professional monitoring service isn't the only way to keep an eye on your home when you're away. There are tons of more affordable DIY security equipment out there, and right now, you can pick some up for even less. Amazon is having a sale on its budget-friendly Blink cameras, with some discounted by as much as 48% off. There's no set expiration on these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available.

There are dozens of individual cameras and bundles available, so you can piece together a security system that's perfect for your home. If you just want an easy way to keep track of who's coming and going, you can pick up this Blink video doorbell. It supports two-way audio, real-time alerts and right now it's on sale for $35, $15 off the usual price. Or you can snag this two-pack of third-gen outdoor security cameras for $104, which saves you $76. They're weather-resistant, equipped with infrared night vision and boast an impressive two-year battery life. 

And if you want to cover all your bases, you can save $26 on this Blink Whole Home bundle, which is on sale for $184. It comes with a video doorbell, outdoor camera, indoor camera and a Blink Mini so you can keep an eye on your entire home -- inside and out. Blink also offers subscriptions starting at $3 a month, with services like cloud storage and live view streaming if you want a little extra peace of mind. 

You can also check out our roundup of all the best deals on security cameras for even more bargains.

