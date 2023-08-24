Amazon Knocks Up to 44% Off Our Overall Favorite Office Chair of 2023

Spending your entire workday in front of the computer can put a lot of strain on your body. And that's especially true if your not using a proper office chair. You don't have to drop hundreds on high-end model, but you should be sitting on something a little more supportive than your couch or bed. This Amazon Basics office chair is our overall favorite of 2023, and right now you can pick it up for as much as 44% off, with prices starting at $68. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This basic office chair impressed our reviewer with it's simple design, easy assembly and comfortable feel. It comes in three different colors -- black, white and dark brown -- and all are on sale for around $70 right now. It's got a faux leather padded seat, backrest and armrests, and you can adjust the seat height, angle and reclining tension to find the most comfortable position for your desk. And the stable five-point bases supports weights of up to 275 pounds, while still allowing you to swivel and move around easily. It's worth noting that this Amazon chair does not provide lumbar support, so you may want to consider a different option if you struggle with back pain, but otherwise this is a solid ergonomic office chair at a great price.

