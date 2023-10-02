Amazon Knocks Up to $250 Off Roborock Robot Vacuums Ahead of Prime Day

We've still got a few days left until Amazon kicks off its massive October Prime Day sale event, but you don't have to wait until Oct. 10 to start scoring big savings. The online retailer is currently offing some serious bargains on Roborock robot vacuums, including a whopping $250 off the S7 -- our favorite midrange model of 2023. And unlike most deals you'll see during the main event, you don't have to be a Prime member to take advantage of these bargains. But these deals are only available through Oct. 9, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There's a pretty wide variety of robot vacuums to choose from at this sale, ranging from affordable models that only offer the basics to high-end vacuums with advanced features like a built-in mop and a self-emptying function. Plus, there are even some handheld vacuums that you can grab for less if you prefer to do the cleaning yourself. And to help you find the right one for your needs and your budget, we've rounded up some of the best bargains available below. Just note that you'll have to activate the instant coupon on the product page to take advantage of these discounts.

Roborock/CNET Roborock S7: $400 Save $250 Battery Life/Runtime 180 min Weight 10.4 lbs Bin Capacity 0.47 liters Anti-Allergy Filter (HEPA) Yes Vacuum Type Robot The Roborock S7 is our favorite midrange robot vacuum of 2023, and is going to be the best option for most people -- especially at this price. It boasts 2,500PA of suction power, and has a multi-directional brush for effective cleaning on uneven surfaces. Plus, it has a built-in mop and features ultrasonic carpet recognition so you don't need to worry about your rugs getting soaked. It runs for up to 180 minutes on a single charge, and supports voice control through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. You can also upgrade to the S7 Plus for $681 ($269 off), which includes the self-emptying base so you only have to empty it every few weeks. Read our Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum review. $400 at Amazon (S7)$681 at Amazon (S7 Plus)

Roborock/CNET Roborock Dyad Pro: $380 Save $70 If you prefer to do the vacuuming yourself you can snag the Dyad Pro, which is designed for both wet and dry messes. It boasts a substantial 17,000 Pa of suction, and will automatically adjust its cleaning power depending on how dirty the floor is. Plus it has a self-cleaning and self-drying function for easy maintenance. $380 at Amazon

And there are plenty of other vacuums on sale for as much as $250 off, so be sure to shop the entire selection to find the one that's right for you.