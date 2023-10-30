Amazon Knocks Up to $100 Off Samsung's New T9 Portable SSDs

Most external hard drives are meant as a form of expanded storage rather than a device that you could run applications from. The reason is that they generally don't have the read-and-write speeds to let you run things like games or editing software. But there are some drives that can hit those high speeds, like the recently released Samsung T9 Portable SSD. If you want to grab one of these solid-state drives, Amazon has knocked $40 off the price tag for the 2TB model, making it just $200. And if you need more storage, the 4TB version also has a great 25% discount that brings it down to $300 -- a savings of $100.

What sets the Samsung T9 apart from other external SSDs is its ability to hit an impressive 2,000-megabyte-per-second read and write speed, which is close to the 2,600MBps that an internal NVME SSD can manage. That means you're getting performance speeds that can almost match an internal drive, giving you much more room to run intense applications like games or editing software. Even better, it can sustain those speeds for quite a while, so you won't experience slowdowns or have issues with running apps from the Samsung T9.

Extended read/write activity can make any external hard drive heat up, but the T9 helps mitigate that with its thermal guard tech. It also has 9.5-foot drop protection, which is great if you need a portable drive without worrying about handling it super carefully. Add to that the five-year limited warranty, and you're getting an overall excellent drive.