Amazon Kids Plus Is Nearly Half Off for New Subscribers Right Now

If you're looking for a content-rich experience specifically for kids, Amazon Kids Plus is a great option. You can trust that the content is safe, and you can also keep tabs on your child's activity and screen time.

A one-year subscription will typically cost Prime members $48 and non-Prime $79, but as part of this extended Prime Day deal, new subscribers can get an for as low as $25 if you're a Prime member, or $50 for the non-Prime price. This offer is available now through Aug. 7.

This all-in-one subscription plan will give your kids access to more than 20,000 books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, games, radio stations and more. It will keep your kids occupied and entertained, while also broadening their minds while they learn. Disney, PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Sesame Street and more all contribute content, and the subscription will be accessible across all compatible devices, including Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo displays and speakers, Kindle e-readers, and Android, iOS and Chrome.

The best part? You get to be in charge of what they spend their time on. As the parent, you'll have access to easy-to-use parental controls so that you can set screen time limits, filter age-appropriate content, manage web browsing and content usage and set educational goals. This lets your kids balance fun with learning. For example, you can block games and cartoons until your kids finish their educational goals.

Also, this subscription can give parents some peace of mind allowing their kids to explore. In addition to restricting content and setting time limits, Your kids can't make in-app purchases without parental approvals. And while using Amazon Kids Plus, kids can't access social media, either. And if you have more than one child? Amazon Kids Plus allows you to create up to four individual profiles, so that each kid gets their own personalized experience.

At $5 a month (or $8 for non-Prime), this annual plan deal will definitely save you some cash. Just keep in mind that after your first year, your subscription will automatically renew at the applicable rate until you cancel. However, you may cancel your subscription at any time through your Parent Dashboard or your membership settings on Amazon.