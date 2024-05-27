X
Amazon Just Slashed Fire Tablet Prices as Low as $80 for Memorial Day

Amazon's unveiled superb deals on two of its beloved Fire tablets for Memorial Day shoppers.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $95
Save $45
Amazon Fire Max 11: $180
Save $50
Tablets are perfect for staying organized, keeping up with studies and having a little fun. They can cost hundreds of dollars, especially iPads, but Amazon has inexpensive alternatives in its Fire HD 10 and Fire Max 11. They typically cost much less than tablets made by Apple or Samsung, but you can now snag even bigger discounts thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day sales. For reference, there are the usual prices on these products:

  • Amazon Fire HD 10: $140
  • Amazon Fire Max 11: $230

Though both of these tablets are versatile, there are a few differences you should consider as you decide which one is best for you.
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $95

Save $45

This Fire HD 10 tablet has a 10.1-inch screen, 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. You can add an SD card to increase the latter by up to 1TB if you need that kind of space. Its 5-megapixel video camera is ideal for video calls. And parental controls on the Fire HD 10 make it easy for parents to make sure their kids are watching age-appropriate content.

Amazon Fire Max 11: $180

Save $50

A little larger and more powerful, the Amazon Fire Max 11 has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage so you can take care of important tasks, draw, doodle or binge-watch your favorite shows. Its 11-inch screen has 2,000x1,000-pixel resolution and is family-friendly: It's got parental controls and Alexa for voice control. Note this model has lock screen ads, which you can remove for a fee.

Amazon also has a few other Fire tablet deals you can check out:

You can get an extra discount of up to 20% off on any of these tablets with a qualifying trade-in. 

Amazon deals tend to come and go quickly so these deals are bound to attract a lot of attention. Looking for a tablet but not sure if these are for you? Check out our list of best tablet deals. Our lists of Memorial Day deals are updated consistently so you can continue to take advantage of major sales.

