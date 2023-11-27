Amazon Just Beat the Black Friday Price on Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones

A new pair of wireless headphones can be expensive, but Cyber Monday is here to help make your purchase less pricey. The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are among the best around, and right now is the perfect time to pick up a pair. Amazon is offering a deal that's $20 less than the previous best price on Black Friday.

Get the most out of Cyber Monday 2023 Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.

Ordering a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 today will cost you just $228, a savings of $120 off the original price. And you can pick from three colors, including the lovely blue that you should absolutely choose over the white and black.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones pack a 30-hour battery life with support for quick charging, which turns just 10 minutes of charge time into five hours of music playback. Using the headphones is a cinch thanks to touch-sensitive controls on the earcup. You can also answer phone calls and there's even support for activating a voice assistant. But what makes the Sony WH-1000XM4 stand above the rest is that best-in-class active noise-canceling technology, making these a great option for anyone who needs some quiet, whether on an airplane or bus or even in a busy office.

Also, be sure to check out our collection of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals, but be quick. The Cyber Monday fun ends tonight and these deals could well do the same.