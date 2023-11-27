X
Amazon Just Beat the Black Friday Price on Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones

Now's the best time to buy a pair, at $120 off the original price.

Sony WH-1000XM4
A new pair of wireless headphones can be expensive, but Cyber Monday is here to help make your purchase less pricey. The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are among the best around, and right now is the perfect time to pick up a pair. Amazon is offering a deal that's $20 less than the previous best price on Black Friday.

Ordering a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 today will cost you just $228, a savings of $120 off the original price. And you can pick from three colors, including the lovely blue that you should absolutely choose over the white and black.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones pack a 30-hour battery life with support for quick charging, which turns just 10 minutes of charge time into five hours of music playback. Using the headphones is a cinch thanks to touch-sensitive controls on the earcup. You can also answer phone calls and there's even support for activating a voice assistant. But what makes the Sony WH-1000XM4 stand above the rest is that best-in-class active noise-canceling technology, making these a great option for anyone who needs some quiet, whether on an airplane or bus or even in a busy office. 

