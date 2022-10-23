Amazon Is Offering up to 50% Off Select Echo Devices and Refurb Fire Tablets

From locks to lights to thermostats, here's a growing ecosystem of "smart" devices for your home. And one of the easiest ways to control them is with an Amazon device. Amazon Alexa is one of the most popular voice assistants out there right now, along with Google Assistant and Siri, and right now you can save up to 50% on select . You can also save big on a selection of in case you prefer to control your smart home through companion apps rather than your voice (or just happen to be in the market for a tablet).

There's no set expiration on these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available. We'd recommend ordering sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.

The new is the latest in Amazon's flagship lineup of smart speakers and our overall favorite smart speaker on the market right now. It claimed the top spot thanks to its compatibility with a wide range of smart devices, as well as its impressive sound quality and built-in radio. In addition to using it to control other smart devices, you can use it to check the weather, set a timer, update your calendar, stream music and much more. It also features a built-in motion sensor so you can program it to start custom routines when you wake up in the morning or get home from work. It's currently on sale for just $50, which is half-off the usual price.

Or, if you prefer a smart hub that has a display you can interact with, you can pick up a for $70, which saves you $60 compared to the usual price. It shares the top spot for the best overall smart display for 2022 with Google's Nest Hub, and is a simple and affordable pick that's great for most homes. It's equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen display that allows you to stream shows and movies, glance at your calendar, watch recipe videos online and much more. It also features a 13MP camera that automatically keeps you in the frame so you can easily video chat with friends and loved ones around the world.

You don't necessarily need a smart speaker or display to control the smart devices in your home, either. Many devices have their own companion app that you can use on a phone or tablet, and if you're in the market for one, you can find one on sale for less right now. Amazon is offering up to 54% off a large selection of , with prices ranging from $55 to $140. Prices vary depending on the year of the tablet, and its built-in storage capacity.