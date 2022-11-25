Live: 309+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
Deals

Amazon Is Offering Up to 30% Off Peloton Accessories During Its Black Friday Sale

Find bike shoes, bike mats, dumb bells and other Peloton accessories discounted on Amazon on Black Friday.
The original Peloton bike, a floor mat and cycling shoes are displayed against a yellow background.
Take up to 30% off of Peloton accessories on Amazon this Black Friday.
Peloton/CNET

Black Friday sales are in full swing and Amazon is offering discounts on Peloton equipment and accessories for a limited time. Now is the time to amp up your exercise accessories with new bike cleats, dumb bells or exercise mats. 

Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike Plus: $88

Save $37

Take 30% off these cycling shoes with delta-compatible bike cleats.You can easily clip in and out of your bike with these on. These shoes are made with mesh vents that make for a comfy and breathable ride on your Peloton.  

$88 at Amazon
15 lb Dumb Bells Set: $67

Save $28

These Peloton dumb bells are coated with polyurethane, which reduces noise and vibration when they are dropped. The handles are also non-slip and not sticky. They are made to prevent cracking or chipping. 

$67 at Amazon
Heart Rate Band: $63

Save $27

This Peloton heart rate band has bluetooth compatibility and a rechargeable battery. Track your heart rate zones as you exercise with band vibrations and rainbow LED lights that indicate workout intensity. The band is sweat resistant. 

$63 at Amazon

Reversible Workout Mat: $49

Save $21

Take 30% off this heavy duty workout mat you can put under your bike or use for yoga. It's tear- and scratch-resistant, plus it prevents skidding and stays in place as you run or jump on it. The workout mat is also engineered with impact absorption, which allows for more comfort and less body strain while you exercise. 

$49 at Amazon

Altos Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike Plus: $101

Save $43

These cycling shoes fit like a glove because of their breathable jacquard mesh. The shoes come with delta compatible bike cleats that you can easily clip in and out of your Peloton. Cleat installation materials are included. 

$101 at Amazon
