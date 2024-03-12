Amazon Is Knocking $30 Off Some of Our Favorite Running Earbuds

If you enjoy running but have an issue with your typical earbuds sliding and falling out, then these Shokz OpenFit earbuds are worth checking out. They're some of our favorite running earbuds and are perfect for those who lead an active lifestyle and want a pair of earbuds that can keep up. Even better, Amazon has a solid $30 discount on them, dropping them down to the low price of $150.

Because the Shokz OpenFit are earbuds with ear hooks they're more likely to stay secured when performing strenuous activity. They also have an IP54 rating, so they'll handle things like sweat, dust, and the elements in general, although don't plan to go swimming with them. It's also worth mentioning that the controls are touch-based, which might be frustrating for some who prefer the more tactile feel of a button.

Beyond that, the audio fidelity is surprisingly good, and the app even lets you fiddle around with the EQ so you can set it just right, but note that there's no noise cancelation. The OpenFit features an open design that fires sound into your ears using what Shokz dubs "air conduction" technology. Being open-ear, you still have an awareness of your surroundings which is handy when pounding pavements or lifting weights in the gym.

As for battery life, you can get up to seven hours on the earbuds plus another 21 hours or so in the charging case, giving you a total of 28 hours. Unfortunately, it doesn't have wireless charging, but you can get an hour's worth of battery with a five-minute charge, so even if you're in a hurry, you can get some battery life out of it. The case charges via USB-C.

All in all, it's a solid set of earbuds if you're looking for something for your workouts. That said, if you'd like a few more options, be sure to check out these other great earbud deals.