Amazon Has the Pocket-Sized JBL Go 3 Speaker on Sale for Just $30

Whether you're hanging with friends, biking across town or heading off the grid to do some camping, everything's better with a little music. And if you want to take some tunes on the go, the pocket-sized JBL Go 3 is one of the best compact speakers on the market right now. It was featured on our lists of both the best mini Bluetooth speakers and the best Bluetooth speakers overall for 2022, and right now you can pick one up at a discount. Amazon has select colors of the Go 3 on sale for just $30, which is $20 off the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

You don't need to worry about the rugged JBL Go 3 get knocked around in your backpack or backseat, making it an ideal travel companion. It's covered in durable fabric, rather than naked plastic like the previous generation, and boasts an IP67 weather resistance rating, so it's both waterproof and dustproof. It's also equipped with a convenient integrated loop, so it's easy to hang, clip or tie it to your bag or tent. And despite its small size, the Go 3 still manages to deliver surprisingly good sound and punchy bass. Its one major drawback is that it only has a five-hour battery life. However, this is still one of the best-value micro Bluetooth speakers you'll find out there right now -- especially when you can pick it up on sale.