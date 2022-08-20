Amazon Has Slashed Prices on Fire Tablets by as Much as 44%

If you're in the market for a new tablet, one of Amazon's Fire tablets may be worth considering. With a variety of sizes and designs available, there's a Fire tablet to suit everyone's needs. With so many options in their collection, it's no wonder they're so popular. Plus, the Fire tablet lineup is more affordable than a lot of the competition.

Amazon has taken for a limited time, with prices starting at $45.

There are a lot of great tablets available in this sale that will allow you to stream shows, movies and music, make video calls, manage your smart home, read, browse the web, play games and much more. Each come equipped with Alexa, too, for easy hands-free control.

For $100, you can bring home a 2021 tablet -- that's a savings of $50. It features a 10.1-inch full high-definition display and has more than two million pixels, making the screen brighter than previous iterations. It also comes equipped with 32GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card, though you'll have to buy that separately. Fire OS now allows for split screen, where you can use two apps side by side, which can be handy when you need to multitask. And with a battery that lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge, this tablet can handle hours of productivity or entertainment. And if wireless charging and more RAM is important to you, you can opt for the for $30 more.

But if you don't mind a slightly smaller screen, you can snag the at a 45% discount, making it a great bargain. From $110 down to the low cost of $60, this 32GB tablet also gets up to 12 hours of battery life and has wireless charging. An 8-inch display is large enough to accommodate most people, but think about how you're going to use your tablet before you buy. If it is going to serve as your main workstation, it may be worth it to splurge for the bigger screen. Otherwise, the Fire HD 8 Plus or the $50 are solid options.

If you're looking for the absolute lowest cost, the all-new 2022 is marked down by 25%, bringing the price to just $45. It has a slightly smaller screen than the other models, at 7 inches, along with lower storage and RAM, 16GB and 2GB, respectively. Fortunately, that storage can still be expanded by a microSD card, so that shouldn't stop you. And with up to 10 hours of battery life, the Fire 7 should be able to keep up with most casual tablet users.

It's important to note that these offers are for the ad-supported option, which displays sponsored screensavers on your device's lock screen. However, versions without lockscreen ads are available at a slightly higher price. And if none of these options work for you, check out other great tablet deals available now.