Amazon Has a Double Discount on This Versatile Portable Power Station

There are plenty of situations where a portable power station can come in handy, whether it's as a battery backup for your home or for taking on camping trips. If you want something compact enough to take on the road, then the Baseus ioTa 420W is well worth considering. It can recharge your phone or laptop multiple times over thanks to its 90,000-mAh capacity and has enough wattage for more power-hungry items like mini fridges and CPAP machines.

And there's a great deal on the Baseus ioTa at Amazon right now, where you can double-dip on the discounts for a substantial $80 savings. Combining both the $30 direct price drop and $50 on-page coupon gets you this versatile device for just $200, though there's no telling how long the discounts will last.

With a 420-watt maximum total output, the ioTa can handle a variety of different devices with its multiple outputs. You get a total of eight ports to work with, including two AC ports for your small appliances, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and two DC outlets. That's a relatively even spread and should be enough for most use cases where you might be powering a phone, laptop and a small appliance at the same time. And you can actually use all eight ports at once if you really needed to.

In terms of capacity, the 90,000-mAh battery is plenty for most weekend trips, especially when you consider that your average phone is around 4,000 to 5,000 mAh. It can fully recharge most laptops four times over or maintain a CPAP machine for six hours, so it's quite a substantial amount of power. It's also relatively lightweight for what it offers, coming in at a little over eight pounds with a carrying handle to make it easier to tote around.

The Baseus ioTa also supports solar charging, so if you go camping for a few days then you can top it off without having to find an outlet. If you use a 100-watt solar panel with MC4 to DC input, you'll get it charged in roughly three and a half hours in ideal conditions. Or you can connect the ioTa to the wall via USB-C and charge it up in under three hours at up to 140 watts.

Overall, the Baseus ioTa has a lot to offer, but if you still want something a bit different, be sure to check out these other great generator deals that include solar and portable power stations with different capacities.