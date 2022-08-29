Galaxy Watch 5 Pro iPhone 14 Event Student Loan Forgiveness Best Mobile VPN National Dog Day Best Workout Headphones Galaxy Z Flip 4 Deals Best Gifts Under $500
Pixel 6A Deal Drops Google's Newest Phone Down to Its Lowest Price to Date

At $79 off, this limited-time promotion is the perfect time to buy the Pixel 6A at Amazon.
Front and back zoomed views of the Google Pixel 6A phone.
The Pixel 6A is the latest and most affordable model in Google's lineup of Pixel phones, and right now you can pick it up for even less. Amazon is currently offering $79 off all color variants of this budget-friendly 5G Android phone, so you can pick it up in chalk, charcoal or sage for $370. This is the lowest price we've seen since this phone first hit shelves last month thanks to Amazon's new Android Days promo. The promo is only set to last for two days, so be sure to get your order in before time runs out.

Sporting a 6.1-inch OLED display, Titan M2 chip, Google Tensor processor, Android 12 software, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this budget phone certainly delivers a lot of bang for the buck. And this phone will be among the first to get the upcoming Android 13 update.

The 12.2-megapixel camera may be a step down from the camera on the Pixel 6. But it's still a pretty great camera for the price, and it even comes equipped with tools like Magic Eraser, Motion Mode and Portrait Mode. 

This phone can last over 24 hours on a single charge, depending on how you use it. The battery is adaptive and learns which apps you use the most, which can save you power by not wasting your battery life on the ones you rarely use. This phone is IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, so your phone should be safe in most environments and conditions. 

Another great feature this phone offers is Live Translate, which will help you translate signs, live video captions and private chats and messages in up to 55 languages. At $370, this is definitely a solid phone worth checking out.    

Read more: Google Pixel 6A vs. Pixel 5A With 5G: Big Changes Highlight the New $449 Phone

