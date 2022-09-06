Amazon Fire TV Streaming Devices Are Up to 42% Off

Upgrading your TV doesn't necessarily mean you need to buy a brand new set. With a streaming device, you can watch all your favorite content from Netflix, YouTube, , , and other popular streaming apps -- and with price cuts of Amazon's Fire TV devices, now is a great time to invest in a new media streamer to revitalize your home entertainment setup.

Whether you're looking for a low price, more voice control options, 4K high definition streaming or something else altogether, this sale at Amazon has options to fit your needs. We've highlighted a few of our favorite options, below.

Our favorite Fire TV Stick, the 4K Max is 40% more powerful than the regular 4K version and it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 -- the only Fire TV streamer that does so currently, along with Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio. Plus it's faster than predecessors and includes an Alexa voice remote. Just be sure you have a compatible router to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6 -- though the device itself works with earlier routers, too. While this device has gone for as low as $35 during last year's holiday sales, this matches the lowest price we've seen in 2022. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review.

Amazon If you want power, this device features a hexa-core processor that delivers fast 4K streaming, along with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio. With a built-in Alexa speaker, this device allows you to control your entertainment setup hands-free. You can change channels, adjust volume, control compatible soundbars or even use the cube to activate compatible smart home devices, including lighting. It also comes with a 3rd-gen Alexa voice remote. You can even get live view picture-in-picture camera feeds without interrupting your show. It's back to its all-time low price of $70 for a limited time. Read our Amazon Fire TV Cube review.

Amazon If you're looking for the lowest price, check out the Fire TV Stick Lite. This budget-friendly device comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite and allows you to stream all your favorite movies, shows and music right on your TV. While it doesn't offer 4K or Wi-Fi 6 support, it covers all the basic things you want out of a media streamer. Plus for a limited time if you purchase a Fire TV Stick Lite, you can get $5 off a second Fire TV Stick Lite for another TV in your home. Just use promo code LITEX2 at checkout to unlock the two-pack deal. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review.

There are even more Fire TV Stick options available, so be sure to shop the at Amazon to see all the best deals. And if you don't know which one is right for you, check out our breakdown of the best Fire TV sticks of the year.