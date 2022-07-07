Early Prime Day Deals Amazon Prime Perk: Free Grubhub Plus Shop a Laptop on Prime Day? Suddenlink Internet Review Smart Home Discounts Echo Dot, Smart Bulb Bundle Best Mesh Routers Echo Show 5 at Lowest Price
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Prime Day Deals Hit the Fire TV Stick, Dropping It to Just $17

This Prime Member-exclusive offer shaves $23 off the price of Amazon's basic HD streamer.
2 min read
The Fire TV Stick 2020 model and its companion remote with Alexa are standing upright in a promo shot.
Amazon

Bring some smarts to your existing TV without buying an entirely new screen. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great option for those who are still rocking regular HD TVs, by giving you access to all the best streaming services, apps and voice controls that you can usually only get with a modern smart TV

And right now, Amazon is offering Prime members an exclusive $23 discount on the basic Fire TV Stick, dropping the price down to just $17. There's no set expiration on this deal, but offers have been coming and going pretty quickly as we get closer to Prime Day, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price. 

See at Amazon

With the addition of a Fire TV Stick to your television, you can do more than stream your favorite shows. Stream music and enjoy your other favorite apps with ease. The stick plugs right into your TV and is easy to set up. Unlike some of the other models, this Fire TV Stick's remote can also control the volume, mute, power and other television-centered aspects. You can also set up the remote to control your soundbar or other television accessories, and with voice control, letter by letter searching can become a thing of the past, making this streaming option one of the more convenient Fire TV accessories around.

The main complaint about this model during CNET's Fire TV Stick review was the price, which this discount takes care of. Ty Pendlebury said, "Amazon's $40 streamer is a fine device, but we recommend spending less for the Fire TV Lite or getting the Roku Express 4K Plus instead." Now that the is step-up model is an even lower price than the Fire TV Lite, which lacks TV controls, we would recommend grabbing this one instead.