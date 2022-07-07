Prime Day Deals Hit the Fire TV Stick, Dropping It to Just $17

Bring some smarts to your existing TV without buying an entirely new screen. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great option for those who are still rocking regular HD TVs, by giving you access to all the best streaming services, apps and voice controls that you can usually only get with a modern smart TV.

And right now, Amazon is offering Prime members an exclusive $23 discount on the basic , dropping the price down to just $17. There's no set expiration on this deal, but offers have been coming and going pretty quickly as we get closer to Prime Day, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

With the addition of a Fire TV Stick to your television, you can do more than stream your favorite shows. Stream music and enjoy your other favorite apps with ease. The stick plugs right into your TV and is easy to set up. Unlike some of the other models, this Fire TV Stick's remote can also control the volume, mute, power and other television-centered aspects. You can also set up the remote to control your soundbar or other television accessories, and with voice control, letter by letter searching can become a thing of the past, making this streaming option one of the more convenient Fire TV accessories around.

The main complaint about this model during CNET's Fire TV Stick review was the price, which this discount takes care of. Ty Pendlebury said, "Amazon's $40 streamer is a fine device, but we recommend spending less for the Fire TV Lite or getting the Roku Express 4K Plus instead." Now that the is step-up model is an even lower price than the Fire TV Lite, which lacks TV controls, we would recommend grabbing this one instead.