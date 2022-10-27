Apple Earnings Preview iPhones With USB-C Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Fingernail-Painting Robot DOJ Probe of Tesla Musk Visits Twitter HQ Halloween Candy Prices Xbox Price Tag
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max Is Back to All-Time-Low Pricing -- Just $35 Right Now

Get 4K streaming for less with the best Fire TV Stick out there and bring new life to your home entertainment setup.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming stick and Alexa voice remote are displayed against an orange background.
Amazon/CNET

Bring home the best Fire TV Stick you can get and stream all your favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max features a faster processor than its predecessors that provides a faster and smoother streaming experience. It also comes with an Alexa voice remote that helps you search for content and launch apps with ease. We haven't seen this pricing since Black Friday of last year. Even at the $55 list price, it's a great option for anyone who needs a streaming stick, but at $35 it's a steal, so if you've been considering taking the leap, snag a snag a Fire TV Stick Max at Amazon before this offer ends.

See at Amazon

With features like Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos, you can experience cinematic audio-visuals right from your couch. The Fire TV Stick Max is also compatible with Wi-Fi 6, making it a true powerhouse and the strongest in Amazon's lineup. Just be sure you have a compatible router to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6 -- though the device itself works with earlier routers, too. The 4K Max also allows you to bring your compatible smart home devices under one hub. Once connected you can use features like picture-in-picture and live camera feeds. It's also a great holiday gift for friends and family. 

