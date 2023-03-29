Amazon Drops the Tab S8 Plus Back Down to All-Time Low Price of $600

While Apple's iPads are still the most popular tablets out there, if you prefer an Android device, you'll want to go with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. This sleek Samsung tablet earned a top spot on our list of the best tablets for 2023 as our favorite Android option, and right now you can snag one on sale. Amazon currently has the 128GB model on sale for $600, which saves you $300 and matches the all-time lowest price we've seen. There's no set expiration, but we don't expect a deal this good to last for long. So get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Tab S8 Plus scored highly in our original review, and received a CNET Editors' Choice Award when it first hit shelves in 2022. Reviewer Joshua Goldman even recommended it over the more advanced Tab S8 Ultra as a better value -- even at full price -- so it's a great bargain at $300 off.

This powerful Android tablet comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though that can easily be expanded up to 1TB thanks to the built-in microSD card reader. It features a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display, and comes with the Samsung S Pen stylus for easy note-taking and navigation. It's great for games and entertainment, but is designed for productivity as well with Microsoft 365 integration and Wi-Fi 6E support for blazing fast web performance. It also weighs just 1.27 pounds and has a substantial 10,090-mAh battery, so it's great for taking care of work when you're on the go.

And if you're in the market for a different model, you can check out our roundup of all the best tablet deals for even more bargains.