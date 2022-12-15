Amazon Drops Select Sony Earbuds Back Down to Black Friday Prices

Sony makes some of our favorite earbuds on the market right now, claiming more than one spot on our list of the best wireless earbuds overall for 2022. And right now, you can pick up some of its top-rated earbuds on sale for record low prices. Amazon is currently offering up to 42% off select Sony earbuds, with several pairs back down to the all-time low prices we saw during Black Friday. There's no set expiration for this sale, but we don't expect deals this good to last for long. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Sony's have been a longtime fixture on our list of the best earbuds overall, thanks to their top-of-the-line noise-canceling capabilities. They're equipped with a cutting-edge V1 integrated processor, can connect to two devices at a time, boast an IPx4 water-resistance rating and have a battery life of up to 24 hours with the charging case. Right now, you can pick them up for $178, which matches their all-time low and saves you $102.

If you're after a slightly more affordable option, the are another pair featured on our list of the best earbuds for 2022. They have the same V1 processor for impressive noise cancellation, plus adaptive sound control that automatically optimizes audio based on your surroundings. They also have an autoplay feature so that your music resumes as soon as you put the earbuds in. They have a slightly shorter 20-hour battery life, and with this discount, are back down to the all-time low price of $128, which is $72 off.

And if you're just after an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds, you can snag a pair of earbuds for just $58, saving you $42. They don't have any noise-canceling functions, but do have built-in microphones for voice calls, an IPX4 water-resistance rating and a 20-hour battery life with the charging case. This deal also matches the all-time lowest price we've seen on these earbuds to date.

