Amazon Drops Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Models to Record Low Prices With 25% Off

Samsung's Android tablets have proven themselves to be quality products over the years and a decent discount makes them even more enticing as iPad alternatives. The latest sale at Amazon sees several of the Galaxy Tab S9 family of devices receive up to 25% off, taking the majority of them down to record low prices. This equates to savings of $200 or more depending on the model.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Amazon has dropped the base-spec 128GB model to $599 and the 256GB model to $699, respectively. The 128GB version is the lowest price we've ever seen, while the 256GB is the best price we've come across since February this year (when it hit $644 briefly). Both sport an 11-inch AMOLED display, Dolby audio and the incredibly fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Just note that the discount only applies to the beige models.

Prefer a bigger tablet? The price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus has fallen to $749 for the 256GB model and to $849 for the 512GB version. This equates to a saving of $250 and $270 on their typical retail prices and represents a new low for both. For the bigger investment, you take away a larger display (12.4-inch AMOLED), higher storage and a dual-lens camera as opposed to a single camera on the standard S9. Again, the discounts apply to the beige models for the most part, though you can get the same $849 price on the graphite 512GB spec.

Looking to spend as little as possible? The Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus is also currently discounted to just $180, which is a $40 saving and only $20 off its lowest-ever price. It has an 11-inch display but just 64GB of storage. It's thin and light though, and it's a great option for those who just need something to watch content, browse the web or play some simple games.

