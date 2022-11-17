Live: Early Black Friday Deals Amazon Black Friday Best Buy Black Friday AirPods 2 for $90 Moon Mission Liftoff Thanksgiving Store Hours Best Air Fryers Starbucks: Free Red Cups
Amazon Doesn't Want You to Wait for Black Friday to Buy That Echo Show or Fire Tablet

Black Friday came early for this Amazon hardware -- and it will probably sell out.

Jared DiPane

Amazon doesn't want you to wait until Black Friday to start your holiday shopping. Starting now, you can save big on a variety of Amazon hardware, including its Echo devices, Fire Tablets, Blink and Eero devices. Savings are over 50% in some cases, and they're set to stay on sale through the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness. 

Amazon also recently announced it would kick off 48 hours of deals on Nov. 24, so there are more price cuts to come -- see everything that will be discounted for Amazon's Black Friday sales here. But in the meantime, if you've had your eye on an Alexa-enabled device, a Fire tablet or any of Amazon's other discounted hardware, now's a great time to take the plunge. If previous years are any indication, you can expect various colors and configurations of each model to sell out even before the big event kicks off.

