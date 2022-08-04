Amazon Discount Shaves Up to $50 Off the Latest 10.2-inch iPad

Discounts on Apple devices can be pretty hard to come by, especially when you're shopping for the latest models. But they still flare up occasionally, and today is one of those equations. Right now, Amazon has discounts on all configurations of the latest 9th-gen iPad, withe prices starting at just $299 for the 64GB model, and $429 for the 256GB model, saving you $30 and $50 respectively. There's not a set expiration on these deals, but we know from experience that they won't stick around for long. Get your order in soon if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

Along with the Pro and Mini, the 9th-gen iPad was named one of our favorite tablets on the market in 2022. And in his review, CNET's Scott Stein states that it covers all the bases better than both other models. It's equipped with an A13 processor, as well as 3GB of RAM for speedy performance during browsing or streaming -- though it may struggle through high-starin tasks like photo editing. It features a stunning 10.2-inch True Tone Retina display, as well as a 12MP front camera that automatically keeps you centered in the frame during photos or video calls. It's compatible with both versions of Apple's Smart Keyboard, though only the 1st-gen Apple Pencil. And if you're on the hunt for even more Apple bargains, be sure to check out our roundups of the best deals on MacBooks, AirPods and Apple Watches.