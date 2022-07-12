Amazon Device Deals: Save Big on Fire TV, Echo and More for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.
You've probably heard of Amazon's devices, like the Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot and even the Ring Video Doorbell. These things are everywhere because they're usually pretty affordable regularly, but Amazon Prime Day deals happen to make them even more affordable. Right now, you can save on nearly all of Amazon's own devices for the next few days. Here are our favorite Prime Day deals on Amazon devices.
You have your choice between three different color Echo Dot models right now, all of which are still in stock and shipping quickly. You can get just the Echo Dot for $20, or add a free smart bulb (which of course you should do). There's also an option to add Amazon's Smart Plug for an extra $5, making the bundle $25.
If you were hoping to snag a cheap tablet deal this month, you're in luck. Prime Day is here and Amazon has launched a sale on its affordable Fire 7 tablets, dropping prices to record lows with as much as 53% off. With the 7-inch tablet as low as $30 for Prime members, it's an inexpensive pickup for someone wanting a new device.
Blink has been making security cameras for a few years now, but it was only this year that it got into the video doorbell game. If you don't like the look of the Ring Video Doorbell, or want something a little cheaper, this option is a great one to consider. It can be wired in or used with the included battery, which makes installing it even easier. It comes in both black and white models.
Give the kid in your life the freedom to learn, imagine and grow with an e-reader designed especially for children. Kindle Kids devices are specifically for reading, so there are no distractions from apps, videos or games. As well as a 55% discount, your purchase includes a kid-friendly cover, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus and a two-year, worry-free guarantee. That means if they happen to break it, Amazon will replace it, no questions asked.
Bring some smarts to your existing TV without buying an entirely new screen with Amazon's Fire TV Stick. It's a great option for those who are still rocking regular HD TVs, by giving you access to all the best streaming services, apps and voice controls that you can usually only get with a modern smart TV. And right now, Amazon is offering Prime members an exclusive $23 discount on the basic Fire TV Stick, dropping the price down to just $17.
Eero deals
- Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System: $143 (save $26)
- Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System: $154 (save $155)
Amazon Fire Tablet deals:
- Fire 7 Tablet: $30 (save $20)
- Fire 7 Kids Tablet: $50 (save $50)
- Fire HD 8: $45 (save $45)
- Fire HD 8 Kids: $70 (save $70)
- Fire HD 10: $75 (save $75)
- Fire HD 10 Kids: $120 (save $80)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: $120 (save $80)
Kindle deals:
- Kindle with Front Light: $45 (save $45)
- Kindle Paperwhite: $95 (save $45)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids: $105 (save $55)
- Kindle Oasis: $210 (save $90)
Amazon Fire TV deals:
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $12 (save $18)
- Fire TV Cube: $60 (save $60)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $35 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TVs: Up to 40% off
- Insignia HD Smart Fire TVs: From $90
- Toshiba HD Smart Fire TVs: From $130
- Toshiba 4K Smart Fire TVs: From $230
- Pioneer 4K Smart Fire TVs: From $200
Amazon Echo deals:
- Echo Dot (4th-gen): $20 (save $30)
- Echo Dot (4th-gen) Kids: $25 (save $35)
- Echo (4th-gen): $60 (save $40)
- Echo Show 5: $35 (save $50)
- Echo Show 5 Kids: $40 (save $55)
- Echo Show 8 (1st-gen): $55 (save $55)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): 75 (save $55)
- Echo Glow: $17 (save $13)
- Echo Frames: $100 (save $150)
Amazon smart home & security deals:
- Amazon Smart Plug: $13 (save $12)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat: $42 (save $18)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat with Echo Dot Bundle: $62 (save $48)
Other Amazon device deals:
- Luna Controller: $40 (save $30)
- Amazon Halo View: $45 (save $35)
- Amazon Halo Band: $45 (save $55)
Whether you're just getting started with Alexa or you're already all-in on the Amazon ecosystem, there's something for you in this sale.