Amazon Deal Drops the OnePlus Pad Down to Its Best Ever Price

Samsung and Apple are the two big companies fighting it out in the tablet market, especially at the high end, but not everybody needs a premium device. In fact, if you're looking for something that's more affordable, then the OnePlus Pad is a perfect tablet to pick up. In fact, it's one of our favorite tablets on the market, at least for Android users, so it's well worth considering if you don't have an Apple or Samsung-sized budget.

And right now there's an excellent deal available at Amazon that discounts the OnePlus Pad down to $400 from $480. We aren't sure when this deal is going to expire but today's price matches the lowest we've seen on it to date, so be sure to pick it up while you have the chance.

The OnePlus Pad hit shelves just this spring, and CNET's Scott Stein called it one of the best Android tablets in its price range, so it's an even better value when you can pick it up on sale. It has an 11.6-inch LCD display as well as a powerful eight-core Dimensity 9000 CPU for smooth performance and comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also measures just 6.5mm thick and weighs in at 552 grams (1.22 pounds), making it perfect for taking care of business while you're on the go.

You can also pick up some accessories for the OnePlus Pad such as the OnePlus magnetic stylus for $100, the magnetic keyboard for $150 and the folio case for $40. Also, be sure to check out some of these other great tablet deals if the OnePlus Pad doesn't quite tickle your fancy.