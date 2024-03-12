Amazon Deal Drops Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Back Down to Their Best-Ever Price
Save $60 on Apple's latest and greatest earbuds while this deal lasts.
Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds on the market. They're so portable and convenient, and with great sound and long-lasting batteries, it's not a surprise that they have proven so popular. But with a list price of $249, they aren't usually in everyone's budget. That is, unless you can snag a deal on a set, like Amazon's current $60 discount. Down to a more palatable $189, this is as low as we've ever seen the AirPods Pro 2 go, making now the ideal time to make the jump if you've been eyeing them up for a while.
Today's deal is on the latest AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C and MagSafe-equipped charging case. They are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds wireless earbuds you're likely to find. They also sport Apple's transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings and can automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. In use, the earbuds promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (including the battery life stored in the charging case). They also instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use for those in the Apple ecosystem.
If you plan on buying these to use with your Apple Vision Pro headset, you'll enjoy support for 20-bit/48 kHz lossless audio with ultralow latency. The Apple Vision Pro has its own built-in speakers so AirPods aren't an essential add-on, but they do allow for a more immersive -- and private -- viewing experience if you want to lose yourself in a movie.
Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are tons of headphone and earbud deals available right now.
More shopping deals from CNET
