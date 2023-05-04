Amazon Celebrates Star Wars Day With Big Savings On Toys, Collectibles and More

Today holds a special place in Star Wars fans' hearts. May 4, or "May the Fourth" is also known as Star Wars Day, and the occasion is typically marked with all kinds of celebrations, reveals and, of course, tons of deals on Star Wars merch. Amazon has kicked off a massive sale this morning and is offering big savings on all kinds of collectibles, toys apparel and more. Not all of these deals have a clear-cut expiration, but it's a safe bet that tons will expire tonight, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There's no shortage of Star Wars merch out there, ranging from toys and games to home decor and kitchen appliances, and right now, you can add some to your collection for less. If you want an easy way to show off your Star Wars fandom, you can shop tons of graphic T-shirts starting at just $16 ($7), plus deals on socks, pajamas, watches and other apparel. Or, if you're eager to dive back into the Star Wars universe now that season three of The Mandalorian has wrapped up, you can pick up some new books like Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy for $20, saving you $10. And for the hardcore fans out there, this sale is a great chance to add some new items to your collection, like this Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite lightsaber which is on sale for $179, saving you $100 compared to the usual price.

There are tons of other great Star Wars gear on sale today at Amazon, so be sure to shop the entire selection. And check out our full Star Wars Day roundup to see everything else that was announced this May the Fourth.