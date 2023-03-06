Amazon Celebrates 'Mario Day' Early With Up to 40% Off Mario Bros. Games

With the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. movie hitting theaters in just a few weeks, it's a great time to be a Nintendo fan. And if you want to get ready for the release by picking up some of the latest Mario games, we've got some deals you won't want to miss. This Friday, March 10, is known as "Mario Day," and Amazon has kicked off the celebration a little early by offering up to 40% off tons of the latest Mario games for the Switch. We expect these discounts to stick around until the weekend, and there's a good chance we'll see even more bargains pop up in the coming days. Many of these offers have also been matched at and .

It's pretty rare to see first-party Nintendo games on sale, but there are almost a dozen different Mario titles you can pick up for less at this sale. If you're after the classic side-scrolling experience, you can pick up for $39, $21 off the usual price. There are tons of different playable characters, whether you're gaming solo or with friends, including some that offer extra assistance and tips so even younger and less experienced players can get in on the action.

Or, if you're looking for multiplayer mayhem, you can grab , which is also on sale for $39. It supports up to four-person local multiplayer, and comes with 48 different courses for hours of competitive fun. And if you're looking to take your racing off the screen, you can pick up the Mario set of for $60, which saves you $40 compared to the usual price. This game comes with a real-life RC kart that you can control with your Nintendo Switch, plus gates so you can build a custom track around your home.

There are plenty of other games on sale, and there's a good chance that , , and other retailers will be adding more deals as we get closer to Mario Day, so be sure to check our deals page throughout the week for even more bargains.